Reward offered after man seen beating Yorkie nearly to death

ALTON, Ill. — Police are searching for a Metro East man they say abused a five-pound Yorkshire Terrier.

Carl is known for being full of life, but he was almost beaten to death.

It all started when Carl's owner reached out to Found A Hound Rescue for help.

She was in the hospital for a week and left her boyfriend, Lance Small, at home with her Yorkie.

"When she was in the hospital, that’s when the abuse happened," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

Little did he know a camera was rolling inside the Alton home.

"Observing the abuse, it was no doubt that was completely horrible because of the amount of force this man put on this poor defenseless animal," Pulido said.

In the video, a man smothers Carl with a pillow, beating the dog, and slamming an object on top of him.

After the abuse, the man sits back on the couch.

He finally notices the camera and turns it off. But the evidence isn't gone.

Lance Small, 39, is now charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

"This is a Class 4 Felony, he faces up to three years in prison," Madison County's State's Attorney Tom Haine said.

Carl's nails were ripped off and he experienced brain damage and nerve damage.

"Animal abuse can often be a signal of something deeper, it can be the tip of the iceberg," Haine said.

5 On Your Side spoke to the dog owner. She wants to remain anonymous, but she said that Carl is doing better and is recovering.

As for Small, he is still on the loose.

Law enforcement hopes you can help get justice for Carl.

"We are relying on our partnership with community to get him into custody," Chief Pulido said.

Small does have a lengthy criminal past, including armed home invasion and burglary.

Police say he may be anywhere in the state of Illinois.

His last known address is in an unincorporated area near Granite City. Granite City Police told 5 On Your Side Small has had several different addresses in the Metro East.

If you see him, call police immediately.