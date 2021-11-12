Alton man charged with separate sex crimes involving a baby and 8-year-old child

Devin Brazier was accused of inappropriately touching an 11-month-old girl is now facing additional charges for sex crimes against an 8-year-old.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — An Alton man who was charged with sex crimes involving a child earlier this year is now being charged with additional sex crimes involving a separate 8-year-old victim.

In May, Devin Brazier, 27, was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, Brazier touched the 11-month-old girl inappropriately.

Now Brazier is also charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charges announced today are the result of a separate investigation conducted by the East Alton Police Department.

These charges are Class X felonies, and if Brazier is convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child regarding both two victims, he will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine credited the work of the Alton Police Department, East Alton Police Department, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Assistant States Attorney Alison Foley for quickly bringing charges in the case.

“Crimes against innocent children are truly the worst,” Haine said. “These charges are just the most recent example of Madison County’s dedicated efforts to bring child predators to justice."

“Madison County is blessed with a wide network of law enforcement and child advocacy agencies who professionally investigate heinous and unspeakable acts against children so these predators can be brought to justice,” Haine continued. “These dedicated public servants are not seeking the limelight, but are changing lives every day.”