Alton man accused of sex crimes involving a baby

Devin Brazier is accused of inappropriately touching an 11-month-old girl. He's now facing charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — An Alton man is being held on a $500,000 bond after being charged with sex crimes involving a child. The victim in the investigation is 11 months old.

Devin Brazier, 27, was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Brazier inappropriately touched the baby girl last Thursday, according to the charging document.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine credited the work of the Alton Police Department, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and Assistant States Attorney Alison Foley for quickly bringing charges in the case.

“Crimes against innocent children are truly the worst,” Haine said. “These charges are just the most recent example of Madison County’s dedicated efforts to bring child predators to justice.

“Madison County is blessed with a wide network of law enforcement and child advocacy agencies who professionally investigate heinous and unspeakable acts against children so these predators can be brought to justice,” Haine continued. “These dedicated public servants are not seeking the limelight, but are changing lives every day.”

The charges carry penalties ranging from 6-60 years and 4-15 years in prison. Brazier would be required to serve 85% of his sentence if convicted. That means if he’s found guilty on both counts, he would serve a minimum of 8.5 years in prison and a maximum of 64 years.