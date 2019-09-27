EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A man will serve life in prison for the murder of two Alton men in May of 2018.

Vincent Gordon, 36, of Alton, was found guilty in Oct. 2018 of two counts of first-degree murder, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and escape. He was sentenced on Friday.

On the night of May 21, 2018, the Alton Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Lawn Street and found Elijah Ingram, 30, and Derrick "DJ" Vaughn, 28, shot dead inside a home.

Gordon had fled the scene, police said. Nearly 20 officers helped in the investigation, along with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, and Gordon was arrested and charged on May 29.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced Gordon's sentence in a Friday press release.

"The violent, senseless actions of this defendant resulted in the heartbreaking deaths of two young men. These men leave behind their young children who will now grow up without their fathers," Gibbons was quoted in the release. "My hope is that with today’s sentence, the victims’ families can find a sense of closure in this horrific chapter of their lives."

