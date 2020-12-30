Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for punching Alton officer in face

"This solid sentence, just a month after this crime occurred, should send a very loud message," State's Attorney Tom Haine said

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An Alton man was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to punching an officer in the face.

Elsaventer Branch, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Nov. 20, when police identified Branch from a surveillance video of a theft at a local CVS. Alton police came to his home and he tried to run away. While an officer was trying to arrest him, Branch punched him in the face, the state's attorney's office said.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Officers found the stolen merchandise under Branch's clothing after arresting him.

Illinois statutory guidelines provide a sentencing range between three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Associate Judge Ron Slemer handed down Branch's four-year sentence.