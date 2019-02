ALTON, Ill. — Police are looking for a woman they said stole credit and debit cards from elderly customers when they walked away from their shopping carts.

A release from the Alton Police Department said the woman was seen in security video stealing from the carts. They said the credit and debit cards were used to buy gift cards at different stores a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau at 618-463-3505 ext 628.