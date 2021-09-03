Former Alton police officer indicted in death of man in alleged drunk-driving crash

Ashley Roever was indicted on one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol for a crash that killed Toshorn D. Napper

ALTON, Ill. — A former Alton police officer was indicted in a deadly connection with a deadly crash that happened in November 2020.

Ashley Roever, of Bethalto, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol for a deadly crash that happened on Nov. 14, 2020. Toshorn D. Napper, 31, was killed in the crash.

According to court documents from St. Clair County, Roever was allegedly driving north on Illinois Route 3 in Sauget in a GMC Sierra when she hit a GMC Envoy that was being driven by Napper.

Napper, of Belleville, Illinois, was stopped at a railway crossing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to charging documents, Roever was driving her SUV while in excess of the legal limit for alcohol concentration in a person’s blood.

Alton police Chief Marcos Pulido said Roever was employed by the department and was off duty at the time of the crash.

"We are saddened by the death of Toshorn Napper. His family and friends have our condolences. I have been in contact with a family member since shortly after this incident happened," Pulido said in a press release.

Roever was placed on administrative leave, and Pulido said he ordered an internal affairs investigation.

Prior to charges being issued, the internal affairs investigation was completed, and Roever's employment with the Alton Police Department was terminated, he said.

According to the St. Clair County state’s attorney's office, Roever is not in custody.

"Alton police officers take pride in the community we serve and the uniform we wear. Ashley Roever’s actions cast a negative shadow on this agency, but those actions are not representative of this police department as a whole," Pulido said.