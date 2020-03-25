ALTON, Ill. — Alton police are looking for a woman who is responsible for more than 10 retail thefts since last month.

“To steal from a business is incredibly low of any individual," said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons. "At this time, when it’s hard to keep the shelves stocked from paying customers, I hope the community will band together to keep this suspect from taking the last of an item you may need.”

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact Alton police directly at 618-463-3505 or on the department's Facebook and Twitter pages.

