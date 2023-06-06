Alton police investigating shooting at Rent-A-Center

Police said a woman entered the business to confront a relative who was employed at Rent-A-Center despite an active protection order.

ALTON, Ill. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured at a Rent-A-Center in Alton, Illinois, on Tuesday.

The Alton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman shortly before 10:15 a.m. saying she had been shot. The department got a separate call from an employee at a Rent-A-Center, located on Homer Adams Parkway, about a shooting inside the business.

Police said the woman entered the business to confront a relative who was employed at Rent-A-Center, despite an active protection order prohibiting contact with them and from being at the business.

The woman and relative got into a verbal altercation which then turned physical. A second Rent-A-Center employee discharged a firearm that struck the woman, police said.

The woman left the store in her car and drove away before calling police. She was transported to a local hospital before being flown to a St. Louis hospital for medical treatment. Police did not provide an update on her condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Alton Police Department is investigating the incident.

