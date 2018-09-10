ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police chase ended in an arrest Tuesday afternoon after police said an Amazon delivery van was stolen in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they spotted the car in Sioux Passage Park in St. Louis County at around 2:20. Police said they tried to pull the van over, but the driver refused to stop.

Police gave chase and eventually used spike strips to pop the tires. After driving over the spike strips, the driver lost control and crossed over the median in the 4400 block of N Highway 67. The driver kept resisting arrest when officers caught up with him, but he was eventually taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

