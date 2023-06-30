Amber Alert issued after 9-year-old girl taken by non-custodial parent

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 618-975-8022.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning after a 9-year-old girl was taken by a parent who did not have custody.

According to the Amber Alert, 31-year-old Ryan Charlton took 9-year-old Violet Charlton from a home on Mathilda Drive in Belleville, Illinois, at about 4:15 Friday morning. The alert said he also assaulted a family member.

Police said he drove off in a black 2006 Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates DW62016. The car was last seen on River City Casino Boulevard in St. Louis at about 4:45.

Violet Charlton is about 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with blonde hair an blue eyes. She was wearing a teal T-shirt and pink shorts.

Ryan Charlton is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing black and gray athletic shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 618-975-8022.