Amber Alert issued after 9-year-old girl taken by non-custodial parent

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning after a 9-year-old girl was taken by a parent who did not have custody.

According to the Amber Alert, 31-year-old Ryan Charlton took 9-year-old Violet Charlton from a home on Mathilda Drive in Belleville, Illinois, at about 4:15 Friday morning. The alert said he also assaulted a family member. 

Police said he drove off in a black 2006 Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates DW62016. The car was last seen on River City Casino Boulevard in St. Louis at about 4:45.

Violet Charlton is about 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with blonde hair an blue eyes. She was wearing a teal T-shirt and pink shorts.

Ryan Charlton is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing black and gray athletic shorts. 

Credit: MSHP
Credit: MSHP

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 618-975-8022.

