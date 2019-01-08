MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — An Amber Alert was canceled after a baby and his mother were found safe Thursday afternoon.

The Maries County Sheriff's Department said an unknown man abducted a 22-year-old woman and her 10 to 11-month-old baby boy on Maries County Road at around 1:40.

At around 4:10, police said the alert was canceled after the mother and her son were found safe.

Editor's note: This story originally included the name and photo of a man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol originally released that information but removed it from a later Amber Alert release.