KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been activated for a 15-year-old girl abducted from a Kansas City home by a man police consider armed and dangerous.

Brajaean Sledge — who is also known as Bre-shawn, Brayshawn, Brajean & Rayshawn — was at a home on the 2700 block of Elmwood when a man barged into the home. Police said he shot Sledge's grandfather, forced Sledge into the grandfather's white, 2017 Kia Forte and drove off.

Sledge was described as 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Kia Forte has Missouri plates MB5-G5B.

Police said the man she may be traveling with is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, Kansas City police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

