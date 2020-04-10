Amber Alert issued for teen in Raytown, MO

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old male out of Raytown, MO on Saturday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Xaivon Mckinzey, who was said to be abducted at gunpoint by three unknown black males at a Kwik Trip on Highway 350 in Raytown, Mo.

MSHP says Mckinzey was abducted at 7:56 P.M. Saturday evening.

He was last seen traveling east with the three suspects in a Gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Mckinzey is 6 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

