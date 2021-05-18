Amber Alert issued out of Kansas City area after 10-month-old boy taken by mother

Car’mani Colston-Miller was wearing a yellow T-shirt and red sweatpants when he was taken from the parking lot of an apartment in Liberty, Missouri

The child, identified as Car’mani Colston-Miller, was wearing a yellow T-shirt and red sweatpants when he was taken from the parking lot of an apartment in Liberty, Missouri. Liberty police said the boy's mother, Ashley Haygood, and two men took the boy and drove off in a white GMC or Chevy truck with after-market wheels.

Police said the men were reportedly armed with a gun and a knife.

Haygood is 31 years old and has brown eyes. She weighs 154 pounds and is 5 feet, 1 inch, tall. One of the men goes by the name of Twanty and has long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty police at 816.439.4701 or 911.