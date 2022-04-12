Amber Alert canceled after boy found safe, suspect still at large police say

Police said Tony Washington kidnapped his 2-year-old son and fled the scene in an early-2000s Lincoln vehicle.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday night after the child was found safe.

Police are still looking for the man they said kidnapped his son in north St. Louis County Tuesday evening.

According to an Amber Alert, the boy was taken from a home on Toelle Lane in Riverview, Missouri, by his father Tony Washington just after 5 p.m.

The Amber Alert said Washington assaulted a family member at the home and flashed a handgun before driving away with the boy. Police said he was driving an early-2000s, red Lincoln vehicle with heavy window tint.

Police did not know which direction he was heading.

Tony Washington is about 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants.

At around 7:20, the Amber Alert was updated to say the boy was found safe, but the suspect was still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverview Police Department at 314-868-9130 or dial 911.