Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old taken during home invasion in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert out of St. Louis County Thursday night for a 2-year-old girl taken during a home invasion on the 11200 block of Marbella Drive after an assault.

According to the patrol's Twitter page, they are looking for a gray Hyundai Elantra bearing full Missouri temporary license plate number 06EST5 that drove off in an unknown direction. Police are looking for two men wearing black ski masks and clothing and armed with handguns.

Aaliyah Abernathy is 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds. She was wearing an unknown shirt and pink leggings with white polka dots. Her hair was in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories.

Editor's note: MSHP initially said the suspects' car color was teal. That car description has been updated to a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Missouri temporary license plate number 06EST5.