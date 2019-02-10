The jury has reached a sentence in the murder case against Amber Guyger.

The former Dallas officer was sentenced to 10 years.

Guyger was found guilty of murder Tuesday morning and the jury began sentencing deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

During closing arguments, the state asked the jury to sentence Guyger to a minimum of 28 years – the age Botham Shem Jean would be today if he was still alive.

Following the sentence being handed down, victim impact statements took place in the courtroom.

Botham Jean's brother Brandt went first, speaking about his brother.

His statement ended with an emotional moment, when he left the witness box and went down to embrace a visibly emotional Guyger.

"If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you. I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," said Brandt Botham.

After the judge read the sentence, there was no audible reaction inside the courtroom, but just outside the doors, women wearing red chanted, "No justice, no peace."

"This ain't right," said one woman with tears streaming down her face.

Judge Tammy Kemp told jurors that they could also consider "sudden passion," which would have meant a sentence between two to 20 years.

Texas law defines sudden passion as "passion directly caused by and arising out of provocation by the individual killed."

RELATED: WATCH: Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murder of Botham Jean

Full coverage: The shooting of Botham Jean and Amber Guyger trial

During the reading of the sentence, Kemp said the jury found that "the defendant did not cause the death of Botham Jean while under the immediate influence of sudden passion."

Over a two-day period, character witnesses for Jean and Guyger took the stand.

Bertrum Jean was first to be called by the state Wednesday morning.

"I loved my Sunday morning," he told the courtroom Wednesday. "My Sundays have been destroyed."

Sundays, he told the courtroom, were the days he would talk with his son on the phone after Jean returned home from church.

"Sundays are not a good day for me," he said, breaking down in tears several times while on the stand. "Because I'm not hearing his voice."

Jean's mother took the stand the day before.

"I cannot sleep," she told the courtroom. "I cannot eat. It's just been the most terrible time for me."

Karen Guyger, Amber's mother, was the first witness called by the defense Wednesday.

She also became emotional on the stand as she described a young Amber Guyger, who she called sweet and someone who easily made friends.

Karen Guyger testified that a former live-in boyfriend molested Amber when she was 6 years old. He was later arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, she said.

"She was very upset," Karen Guyger said of when her daughter first told her about the shooting. "I couldn't understand her because she was crying so hard."

"She wanted to take his place," Guyger's mother said. "She always would tell me she wished she could have taken his place."

Tuesday, the day Guyger was found guilty, the former Dallas police officer was booked into the Dallas County jail. She was taken into custody outside of the jury's presence at the end of the day.

RELATED: State reveals racist and violent texts, social media comments during Amber Guyger sentencing phase

RELATED: Murder vs. manslaughter: What were charges considered by jury in Amber Guyger trial

RELATED: Activists call Amber Guyger's murder conviction a victory for many families