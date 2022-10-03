Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city

The ambulance eventually came to a stop in the 7600 block of South Broadway, where a man was taken into custody by police.

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended.

Monday morning, an ambulance was stolen from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.

The ambulance traveled through St. Louis County and into the City of St. Louis, still traveling at a high rate of speed.

The ambulance, pursued by police, eventually came to a stop in the 7600 block of South Broadway Street, where a man was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.