Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended.
Monday morning, an ambulance was stolen from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
The ambulance traveled through St. Louis County and into the City of St. Louis, still traveling at a high rate of speed.
The ambulance, pursued by police, eventually came to a stop in the 7600 block of South Broadway Street, where a man was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.
