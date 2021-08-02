American flags line highway to pay tribute to slain security guard and former Marine James Cook

The 1,500 flags were put in place by Veterans Service Organization members and community volunteers

SULLIVAN, Mo. — In a well-orchestrated effort, Veterans Service Organization members and community residents turned out and put in place 1,500 flags along both sides of Highway 185 in Sullivan, Missouri, Sunday.

They were here to honor husband, father and former U.S. Marine James Cook, who was shot and killed on Jan. 31 while serving as a security guard on a Metrolink platform.



Joshua Beck is a community member.

“You know, he was one of my friends,” said Beck, “and he left this world unexpectedly. I kind of want to honor him the best way I can.”

Kylie Feese attends Sullivan Christian Church, along with Cook’s family.

“We want them to feel supported and know we're behind them, praying for their continued support,” said Feese.

Saray Davis added, “We want them to know how much we care for them and how much we love them and that we're praying for them.”

Volunteers with The Flag Man's Mission Continues said they try to honor service members.

“This is the least we can do for them and their families," volunteer James Kenyon said. "I've talked to a lot of families, and this really helps out with the grieving process.”

Jeff Hastings is CEO of The Flag Man's Mission Continues.

“We bring the flags, we bring the tools, we bring the instructions to a community that wants to pay tribute," he said. "We hope the family and community remember the flags.”