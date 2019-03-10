ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing Angie Housman is now facing even more charges from alleged crimes that took place years before Housman's death.

Earl Webster Cox was indicted by a grand jury in St. Louis County on four additional counts of sodomy involving a victim under the age of 14. The alleged crimes occurred between 1987 and 1991. Housman was killed in 1993.

This is not the first time Cox has been charged with crimes that preceded the alleged murder of Housman. On June 26, he was charged with two new counts of sodomy in connection with a case that dates back to 1987.

DNA linked Cox to the murder of Angie Housman. Charging documents did not say how he was linked to this crime. In this crime, the victim came forward. St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar confirmed to 5 On Your Side the victim — now an adult — did speak to investigators on the Housman case recently.

