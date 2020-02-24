ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering 9-year-old Angie Housman in 1993.

Earl Cox, 61, will face a jury trial in April 2021.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Monday he believes the trial will last about three weeks.

Cox's public defender has 60 days to come up with mitigating factors: reasons why the state should not seek the death penalty against him.

Lohmar told the judge his office will take a week to review those mitigating factors and decide whether or not prosecutors will pursue the death penalty by May 4.

Several of Housman's family members and supporters attended the hearing.

A group of women called Angie's Angels, which is dedicated to pursuing justice for Housman, said Cox should face the ultimate punishment.

"Angie didn't get a chance to not be executed," said Trisha Trout, a member of Angie's Angels. "She went through nine days of pure and utter hell. I can't think of a better punishment than death for him."

