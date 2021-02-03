Alton police looking for man accused of abusing dog

Lance Small was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals but has not been taken into custody

ALTON, Ill. — Police are looking for a man who was charged with animal cruelty after police said he hit a Yorkshire Terrier in Alton last month.

Lance Small, 39, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with an attack that happened on Feb. 11.

Police said they were called on Friday in connection with the reported abuse that left Carl the Yorkshire Terrier with serious injuries.

After interviews and an investigation, police found the attack happened on Feb. 11 at an Alton, Illinois, home. According to charging documents, Small "repeatedly struck and smothered" the dog. Carl suffered vestibular damage, which can lead to balance issues stemming from damage to the inner ear.

Police went to multiple locations in the Metro East trying to find Small, but they could not find him. As of Tuesday, he has not been taken into custody. Police said they did not have a photo of him to release to the public. Anyone who knows where Small is should call police.

"The Alton Police Department would like to thank everyone for the outpouring support and concern for Carl," the police department said in a statement. "This support and concern includes the veterinary’s office and rescue group who began the immediate care for Carl, after this horrible abuse became known to them."

Police said Carl is being treated at an area veterinary office. They said he is recovering but still needs some more care.

One animal group on Facebook, Found a Hound Rescue, is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Lance Small. The post also included a link to a post showing graphic video of the alleged abuse.