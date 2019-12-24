CAHOKIA, Ill. — A pair of shootings in Cahokia, Illinois is now under investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.



According to police, officers were called Monday morning to Delores Street where they found a man lying in the street. Police said the man, Markell A. Deberry, 19, had been shot several times. He was taken immediately to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Police say he was staying with relatives on Delores Street but was from Edwardsville, Illinois. Deberry died from gunshot wounds at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Police say a second man was also found, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He too was transported to a hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about Deberry’s associates or who may be involved in his killing is asked to contact the Major Case Squad in Cahokia at 618-332-4248.

