WATCH LIVE: Police to provide update on shooting at St. Louis County Applebee's

Police said at least one person was shot at the northwest St. Louis County restaurant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — At least one person was shot at an Applebee's in northwestern St. Louis County Monday night. Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting. You can watch it in the player below.

A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said at least one person was shot at the restaurant near St. Charles Rock Road and Brown Road in the small city of St. John Monday night. Police said two other people were injured in the incident, but they did not say how severe the injuries to any of the victims were.

The restaurant was open for dining at the time of the shooting.

Officers with the St. John Police Department, the North St. Louis County Police Cooperative and the St. Louis County Police Department were on the scene Monday night.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.