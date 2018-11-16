ST. LOUIS — Do you feel safe when you ride the MetroLink?

Just this year public safety officers were called out to 926 different calls.137 were for fights.

113 were for assaults and 93 thefts. Our city wants to turn those stats around. So they’re turning to other cities for help. People who oversee transit systems in Portland, Oregon, Sacramento, Minneapolis and D.C. will be joining leaders here today, to weigh in on how Metrolink can improve.

This push to add more security has been an on-going process for two years. Recently, Metro Transit updated old MetroLink stations. More security officers were assigned to patrol the stations and additional lighting was added.

© 2018 KSDK