Argument leads to deadly shooting in Ferguson Friday night, Major Case Squad investigating

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man was shot and killed during an argument in Ferguson Friday night.

The Major Case Squad was called in to assist with an investigation after a man died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

In a press release, the Ferguson Police Department said officers responded to the area of Highmont and Gage drives at around 9:40 after a ShotSpotter call and a 911 call to report shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the pavement with a gunshot wound. He was unconscious but still breathing, so officers administered aid until firefighters and EMS workers could arrive.

The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said their investigation revealed the victim was arguing with someone he knew when that person pulled out a gun and shot him.