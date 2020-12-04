ST. LOUIS — Two men were taken to the hospital after they were shot during an argument in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at 3:08 p.m. on the 1200 block of N. Kingshighway.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was arguing with the suspect when the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at him, striking him in the leg.

A 62-year-old man standing nearby was also shot in the leg.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where their vitals were listed as stable.

An investigation is underway.

More local crime:

RELATED: 19-year-old fatally stabbed in University City Saturday night

RELATED: 2 teens robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy shoes in south St. Louis, police say

RELATED: Pedestrian critically injured in north St. Louis hit and run

RELATED: 29-year-old man injured after shooting, carjacking in Ballwin