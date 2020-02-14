ALTON, Ill. — Police in Alton, Illinois, are looking for an armed and dangerous man they said shot someone during a domestic dispute Wednesday evening.
Police said Anthony Greer, 51, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, but has not been caught.
Police said Greer and the victim got into an argument at a home on Salu Street. A press release from police said Greer shot the victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said Greer ran off before officers could arrive, and he still has not been caught.
Greer is about 5-foot-3, and 140 pounds. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 call 911. You can send the police department tips on their Facebook or Twitter accounts.
