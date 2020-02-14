ALTON, Ill. — Police in Alton, Illinois, are looking for an armed and dangerous man they said shot someone during a domestic dispute Wednesday evening.

Police said Anthony Greer, 51, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, but has not been caught.

Police said Greer and the victim got into an argument at a home on Salu Street. A press release from police said Greer shot the victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Greer ran off before officers could arrive, and he still has not been caught.

Greer is about 5-foot-3, and 140 pounds. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 call 911. You can send the police department tips on their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alton Police Department Alton Police Department, Alton, Illinois. 18K likes. The men and women of the Alton Police Department are committed to enhancing the quality of life in our community, maintaining Alton as a safe place.

