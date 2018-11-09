WASHINGTON, Mo. — A man suspected in a shootout between two vehicles has been taken into custody, Washington Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Just a couple hours before he was found, police identified him as 19-year-old Samuel Hays Baker. He was considered armed and dangerous, Washington Police warned.

The shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. on August 22 near Highway 100 and the Washington Corners shopping center. Police said the shootout happened between two passenger cars, one white and one dark. They have not released any further details about other suspects or the circumstance of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Washington Communications at (636) 390-1050.

© 2018 KSDK