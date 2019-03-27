STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an “armed and dangerous” man.

Grant Webster Reece is wanted on three felony, nationwide extradition warrants. He’s facing charges related to dangerous drugs and car theft.

The warrants are out of St. Louis County, Jefferson County and Ste. Genevieve County.

Reece is 54 years old. He’s 5’9” and weighs 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the St. Genevieve Co. Sheriff’s Office said. If you know where he is or happen to see him, do not try to contact him, the sheriff’s office warned.

If you see Reece, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement agency.

