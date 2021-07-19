Major Case Squad looking for armed and dangerous man suspected of deadly Ferguson shooting

If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him. Call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Major Case Squad is looking for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in Ferguson Friday night.

The Major Case Squad said Garry Rodgers, 24, is wanted for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the deadly shooting of Austin Phillips.

The Ferguson Police Department said officers responded to the area of Highmont and Gage drives at around 9:40 Friday night after a ShotSpotter call and a 911 call to report shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the pavement with a gunshot wound. He was unconscious but still breathing, so officers administered aid until firefighters and EMS workers could arrive.

The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. On Sunday, he was identified as 26-year-old Austin Phillips.

The Major Case Squad said Rodgers is about 5-foot-5 and 145 pounds with a skull tattoo on his neck. He was last seen driving a black Honda sedan. He is considered armed and dangerous.