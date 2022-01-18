St. Louis police looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspects involved in carjackings, robberies

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday released security video from a gas station showing one of the suspects of five crimes over three days.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday released security video from a gas station showing one of the suspects they believe is responsible for the five incidents from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30. Police said they are looking for the man in a red tracksuit from the security video and a royal blue Toyota Camry in connection with the following crimes. Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the first incident happened on Dec. 28 at around 5:20 p.m. A man and a woman said they were stopped on Union Boulevard at West Florissant in their Dodge Charger when a man got out of a Kia Optima and demanded they get out. When they refused, the man pulled out a gun and shot at the car.

The victims told police they sped away from the scene and call police when they arrived home.

About an hour later, a woman said she was getting into her car on the 8900 block of Riverview Drive when a man climbed into the passenger seat and demanded she get out of the car. She did, and the man drove off with her gray 2017 Honda Accord.

On Dec. 30, a woman said she was driving near North Broadway and Calvary Avenue at around 12:40 when a blue Toyota Camry bumped into the rear of her car. She said when she got out to talk to the woman who was driving the Camry, an armed man with a gun demanded her money. After she handed over some cash, the man got into the Camry and the pair fled the scene.

About 20 minutes later, a woman said she was cashing her paycheck at a gas station at 8815 North Broadway at around 1 p.m. As she was walking to her car, a man put an assault rifle to her back and took her purse. The woman said he then got into the passenger seat of a blue Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

About 20 minutes after that, a woman said she was sitting in her car on the 6200 block of West Florissant Avenue when a man opened her passenger side door and announced a robbery. He took her purse and fled the scene in a blue Toyota Camry.