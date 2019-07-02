SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after they broke into a Sunset Hills home last week.

Police said Dion Dixon Nickleson and Joseph Malique Carlson were armed when they broke into a home on Deane Court at around 1:45 last Wednesday afternoon. Police said they forced a woman to the ground and took her jewelry. While that happened, the three children inside the house ran into a bedroom.

One of the children, a 10-year-old, called 911 as one of the men ran into the bedroom. When he saw the child calling 911, both men ran out of the house.

The woman hurt her hand, but none of the children were injured.

Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Nickelson was arrested but Carlson is still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department, 314-849-4400 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).