Gunman carjacks 17-year-old girl, arrested after chase, county police say

Police said the man forced the 17-year-old from her car in south St. Louis County and fled police into the city

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested after St. Louis County police said he carjacked a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint and tried to flee from police in the stolen car Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Lilac Ridge Lane and Kerth Road in south St. Louis County at around 1:15 p.m. When they arrived, the victim told police a man ran up to her car and forced her out at gunpoint. The man got into her silver Kia Sorrento and drove off.

A short time later, police spotted the car heading northbound on Interstate 55 near Bayless Avenue. The officers activated their lights and sirens and began chasing after the car.

The car chase ended when the man hit a curb near I-55 and Arsenal Street. He jumped out of the car and tried to run off, but police eventually caught up to him. One of the officers used a Taser on the man, and he was eventually taken into custody. Police said they found a gun on the man at the time of the arrest.

The man suffered minor injuries during the chase and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A police officer hit a street sign at I-55 and Arsenal during the chase. The officer was not injured.

As of this writing, the man hadn't been charged. The investigation is ongoing.