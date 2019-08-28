ST. LOUIS — Several customers inside a south St. Louis bar were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning by a man with an assault rifle.
The man walked into Behrmann's Tavern in the 3100 block of Meramec Street just after midnight and demanded money, bartender Dustin Kruger said.
Several cell phones and other items were taken during the robbery, Kruger said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it hopes to have a description of the man to release sometime Wednesday.
Kruger said none of the customers in the tavern were injured.
