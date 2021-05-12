Armed man robs 3 people at 3 gas stations early Wednesday

St. Louis police think one suspect committed all three crimes, but they're investigating; none of the victims were injured

ST. LOUIS — An armed man held up three individuals at three gas stations early Wednesday in a span of just over an hour, St. Louis Metro police reported.

Police believe the three robberies were committed by the same suspect, though it hasn't been confirmed. No victims were injured in the incidents.

The three robberies occurred along the Interstate 70/I-44 riverfront corridor between about 4 a.m. and just after 5.

The suspect is described as a man, 5-foot-8, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black mask. One victim indicated he wore a hat.

The suspect vehicle is a gold (or brown or tan) four-door sedan, victims told police.

The first robbery, a BP station at 1110 Salisbury Street, involved a 43-year-old woman who was standing at a pump at about 4 a.m. The suspect approached her on foot while holding a pistol at his side and demanding the victim’s property. The suspect then reached into the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse before fleeing in the gold sedan.

In the second holdup, at a BP station at 902 S. Broadway, the victim said the suspect opened the passenger door and pointed a firearm at her. The suspect demanded the victim’s property, and the 24-year-old woman gave up her purse.