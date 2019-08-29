O'FALLON, Mo. — The O’Fallon Police Department is warning people to stay away from the area of Alviston Court near Thornbury Crossing due to a standoff situation.

Police said they are actively working to resolve the situation with an armed person who is barricaded in a home on Alviston Court.

Thornbury Crossing is closed at Tyndale Drive and Dovedale Drive due to this situation.

Police said residents who live nearby should stay in their homes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

