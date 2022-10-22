Armed suspects rob St. Louis nonprofit that works to curb violence

Police said two men walked through the front door of Cure Violence and took a man’s wallet at gunpoint.

ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night after two armed suspects entered the office of a St. Louis nonprofit and demanded the man's wallet.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a “hold-up” at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Cure Violence office located at 5504 Natural Bridge Road.

Cure Violence, an initiative of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, trains members of the community to anticipate where violence may occur and intervene before it erupts. It offers conflict mediation, employment and education resources, mental health resources and more for high-risk individuals.

According to the incident summary, the victim was sitting at his desk when he heard the front door open. Seconds later, two armed men entered the victim’s office and pointed their handguns at him.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet, ran from the business and drove off in a silver Buick LaCrosse.

Police said both suspects were between 20 and 25 years old. One suspect was dressed in all-black clothing, and the other was wearing a gray hoodie.

The investigation was ongoing as of Saturday.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.