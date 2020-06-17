Man held at gunpoint, forced to walk to ATM in downtown St. Louis

The robbery happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A man was held at gunpoint and forced to get money from an ATM in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at around 9:30 p.m. near N. 8th Street and St. Charles, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The victim, a 36-year-old man, told police the man walked up to him near the area of N. 8th and St. Charles streets.

The suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money. When the victim said he didn't have any, the suspect forced him to walk to an ATM in the 700 block of Locust Street and take money out of his account. The suspect took the money and ran away.

The victim was not injured in the robbery, police said. An investigation is underway.