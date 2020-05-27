Police seek person of interest after man robbed while trying to buy phone in St. Louis

Police are searching for Deon Banks in connection with a robbery that occurred on May 8

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood on May 8.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 33-year-old Deon Banks.

The robbery victim, a 32-year-old man, had shopped for a cell phone through a social media platform and made arrangements to meet a man who claimed to be selling one.

The victim met the purported seller at around 4:20 p.m. on the 2900 block of Meramec Street, police said. When he showed the suspect his cash, the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded his money.

The suspect then drove away. The victim wasn't injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on Banks' whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.