2 teens involved in armed robbery, theft of scooter in south St. Louis

Police officers said they were able to identify two of the suspects who ran off: a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers, a young boy and a fourth person are all suspected in an armed robbery in south St. Louis.

The report first came in at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. A 46-year-old woman was working on a scooter in the alley of the 3800 block of Minnesota when she said four people walked up to her, according to the St. Louis police report.

She said one of them pointed a gun at her and demanded the scooter. She complied and he drove off on the scooter. The other three suspects ran, following behind the scooter.

The woman wasn’t injured.

Police officers said they were able to identify two of the suspects who ran off: a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. They were found a block over on Michigan Avenue and taken to the juvenile courts.

Police said the teens told them they could find the stolen scooter near Louisiana and Winnebago, which is about five blocks away. Officers were able to get the scooter back to its owner.