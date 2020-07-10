Man punched during armed robbery along St. Louis riverfront

The victim told police a woman approached him and started a conversation

ST. LOUIS — A man was punched and robbed along the St. Louis riverfront early Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, told police he was parked on the 100 block of South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard around 3 a.m. when a woman approached and started talking to him.

Then, a man came up and punched the victim, causing him to fall, according to a preliminary police report. The man got a gun and pointed it at the victim, demanding his belongings.

The victim gave up his phone and car keys and ran away to call police.

When the victim returned to the riverfront area, his car was still parked. It was ransacked, but nothing appeared to be stolen.