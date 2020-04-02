ARNOLD, Mo. — An Arnold, Missouri, man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he forced his girlfriend to have sex with him after she refused him multiple times.

Senad Osmic was charged with second-degree rape, sodomy and sexual assault after the Jan. 30 incident.

Police in Jefferson County said Osmic tried to report his girlfriend and their two children missing Thursday. Officers were able to find his girlfriend who said she fled the home after he raped her.

She told police she got home and Osmic said he wanted to have sex. She refused but agreed to cuddle on their bed. While on the bed, she said he started to touch her under her clothing against her will. She told him to stop and tried to push him off, but couldn't.

She said he then climbed onto her, removed her clothes and forced himself on her. She said she told him to stop multiple times, but he refused.

Charging documents said he left the home after the assault, and when he returned, she was on her phone. He took the phone so she couldn't call anyone and ran outside so she could not get it back.

An argument ensued, and she said Osmic kicked her and pushed her up the stairs. Police said she had swelling and bruising on her arm, which she said might have happened during the struggle over her phone.

Police said Osmic waived his Miranda Rights during an interview. He told police something "felt off" when they were having sex and that he wanted to see if she would "refuse him." He also admitted to pushing her onto the stairs during their argument, according to charging documents.

Online court records said his bond was set at $50,000, cash only.

More local news:

RELATED: Community inches closer to paying off Mehlville School District's entire lunch debt

RELATED: 'These vans are critical for us' | Catalytic converters stolen from St. Louis nonprofit helping children and adults with disabilities

RELATED: Kansas City man dies after lighting celebratory Super Bowl fireworks