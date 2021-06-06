Person taken into custody after deadly shooting in St. Louis Sunday night

A man in his 20s or 30s was shot and killed Sunday night. A shooting suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A person suspected of shooting and killing a man in St. Louis Sunday night was arrested shortly after the shooting, police said.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant Street in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant's neighborhood. Police said they found a man in his late 20s or early 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

He was unconscious and not breathing when the officers arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's homicide detectives.