Man, woman charged in connection with multiple home burglaries in Glen Carbon

Ace Hart II, 42, and Brandy Sola, 41, were each charged with five counts of residential burglary and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — A man from Las Vegas and a woman from Glen Carbon, Illinois, were charged in connection with five home burglaries in Glen Carbon last weekend.

Ace Hart II, 42, and Brandy Sola, 41, were each charged with five counts of residential burglary and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in connection with the series of crimes over the weekend of Oct. 9.

A press release from the Glen Carbon Police Department said their officers were called to investigate five separate residential burglaries at homes in two different neighborhoods over the weekend. Officers found that the burglars got into each of the homes in a similar way, leading them to believe the crimes were committed by the same people.

During the investigation, residents provided police with home surveillance video, and police also received a tip to help with the case.

Police said their investigation eventually led them to a motel in Troy, Illinois, where Hart and Sola were staying. After developing probable cause, officers took Hart and Sola into custody on Oct. 12.

Hart and Sola were each charged with five counts of residential burglary and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine by the Madison County State's Attorney. Sola was also charged with one count of unlawful use of a credit card.

Both are being held on $500,000 bond at the Madison County Jail.