St. Louis man arrested in connection with Sept. 26 shooting on Long Way

Robert Marshall, 32, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to a shooting that injured one man and killed another.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Long Way that left one person dead and another injured on Sept. 26.

Robert Marshall, 32, of St. Louis was arrested on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, several calls came in at about 4:15 p.m. including a "shot spotter" call on North 16th Street, a "shots fired" call at Mullanphy Street and North Florissant Avenue as well as a call regarding a shooting at North 13th Street and Cass Avenue.

Upon arriving at Salama Supermarket at North 13th and Cass, officers found 28-year-old Shaquon Ash'Lay Parker of St. Louis suffering from puncture wounds. Parker was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While police were on the scene, a 27-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the shooting had occurred in the 1100 block of Long Way.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Monday, Oct. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's homicide division at 314-444-5371. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.