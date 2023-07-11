Man charged in connection with deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Pagedale

Kenneth Hall, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree murder in connection to 19-year-old Jaylin Johnson's death.

PAGEDALE, Mo. — A man was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Jaylin Johnso early Friday morning in Pagedale.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 28-year-old Kenneth Hall with first-degree robbery and second-degree murder in connection to the Ballwin teen's death.

According to an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Hall was with a group seen riding a westbound MetroLink train. Video footage showed him making a plan with others in the group and pointing at Johnson, who was on the train talking with two women that were part of Hall's group.

Hall, who was wearing a ski mask, and his group exited the train with Johnson at the Rock Road Station in Pagedale.

Johnson was shot and killed a short walk from the station. The group then reboarded an eastbound MetroLink train, with Hall seen on video sporting the same black ski mask and holding Johnson's gun, according to the Major Case Squad investigation. The group rode together on the train until disembarking in the city of St. Louis.

Officers later found Johnson lying in the eastbound lanes of St. Charles Rock Road. His cell phone and firearm were stolen, and his pockets were turned inside out.

Hall was arrested Sunday afternoon. His bond was set at $750,000, cash only. He faces a sentence range of 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment if convicted.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we intend to charge all of the individuals who participated in this callous robbery and heartless murder,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.

As of Tuesday morning, police were still searching for three persons of interest in the shooting: two women and a man.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was asked to call 314-327-6482. To make an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).