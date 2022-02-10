Arrest made in killing of St. Louis daycare employee

Tyana Moore was found dead on the front porch of Kolors Learning Center on Jan. 27.

Two weeks after a woman was found dead outside of a St. Louis daycare, a man has been arrested in connection with her murder.

The St. Louis Police Department said officers arrested the suspect on Wednesday and plan to apply for charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. 5 On Your Side is not identifying the suspect as he has not yet been formally charged.

On Jan. 27, police found 36-year-old Tyana Moore dead from several puncture wounds on the front porch of Kolors Learning Center on Whitter Street, where she worked.

