WENTZVILLE, Mo. — After weeks of investigation, police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the brutal beating of Andrew Grafeman outside a Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill in Wentzville.

The Wentzville Police Department announced on Friday that 34-year-old Jamie D. Leonard was charged with second-degree assault.

Grafeman was attacked in the bar's parking lot on July 20. He was so badly beaten that he had to be taken to a level-one trauma center.

Grafeman was unable to identify his attacker.

"I couldn’t give you a face or an exact location," he previously told 5 On Your Side. "What I remember is going out to the parking lot and then I remember waking up in the parking lot talking with the cops, with an ambulance there."

Hotshots also has no surveillance cameras. Grafeman and his mother Brenda put out social media posts asking people to help them crack the case after growing frustrated with the lack of progress.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released a statement saying: “We would like to thank the community for all the help and assistance in this case.”

Leonard was taken into custody but was released after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bond.